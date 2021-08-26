Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $82.75 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $44.89 or 0.00095122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.02 or 0.00762962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00098452 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.