CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Tops $77.56

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $590,748.49 and $1,668.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $77.56 or 0.00165020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00120295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00153667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,083.73 or 1.00181699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.68 or 0.01024898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.66 or 0.06612276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

