Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,993 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $485,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $237.96. 11,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

