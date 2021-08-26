Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.
CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
