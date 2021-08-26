Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.