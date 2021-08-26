cVault.finance Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,092.28 or 0.15008164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $70.92 million and $164,265.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00757324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098036 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

