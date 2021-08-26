CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

