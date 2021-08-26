CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0020 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $9,181.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

