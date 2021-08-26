CX Institutional Acquires 671 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,835,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30.

