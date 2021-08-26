CX Institutional Has $603,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $21.90.

