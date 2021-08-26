CX Institutional Invests $554,000 in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,332,275 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

