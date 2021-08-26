CX Institutional Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CX Institutional cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

