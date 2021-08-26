CX Institutional Takes $469,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $343,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGND stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

