Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,199. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72.

