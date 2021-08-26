Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,756,000 after purchasing an additional 313,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.51. 57,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $451.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.