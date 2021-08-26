Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $142,448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $60,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 342,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,862. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.