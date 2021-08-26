Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $142,448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $60,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 342,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,862. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96.

