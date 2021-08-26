D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 79,203 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

