D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $399,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,805. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.