D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,458 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

