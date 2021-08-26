D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.38. 8,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,141. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.