Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the lowest is $6.82 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.25. Danaher has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

