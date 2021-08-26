Daniel Sturman Sells 16,668 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,101,118. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

