Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Down 1.4%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. 162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

