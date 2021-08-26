Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $2.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,164. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07.

