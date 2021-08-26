Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.60. 1,044,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,658. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.