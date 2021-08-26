Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $368.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,775,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

