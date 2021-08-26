Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $276.70 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00008336 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $276.70 million and approximately $42.85 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.