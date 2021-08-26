DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. DCC has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

