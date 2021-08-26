Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $86.16 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $86.16 million and $6.49 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $280.91 or 0.00598698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00127697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00158079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.83 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.01033449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.32 or 0.06417965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,728 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.