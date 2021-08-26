Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $376.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deere & Company stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Deere & Company worth $874,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.