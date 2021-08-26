Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $16.25

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.51. Delek US shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 13,261 shares.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

