Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €119.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

