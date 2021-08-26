Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 40.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.04 on Thursday, hitting $701.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. The company has a market capitalization of $694.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

