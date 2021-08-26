Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,295,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $665.77. 473,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,995. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $674.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock valued at $224,099,042. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

