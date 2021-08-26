Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,828.81. 1,029,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,848.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,605.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

