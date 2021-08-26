Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Adobe by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $652.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.52. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

