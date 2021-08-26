Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

