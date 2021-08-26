Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 556,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

