Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 162.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.