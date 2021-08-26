Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 162.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.