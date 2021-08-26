DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in DexCom by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in DexCom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DexCom by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $517.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,029 shares of company stock worth $32,170,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

