dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 12.2% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $19.13 million and $1.45 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.37 or 0.00754724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00098105 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,813,873 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

