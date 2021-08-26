DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by 83.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS traded up $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,501,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.