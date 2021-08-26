DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.28 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $5.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 334,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

