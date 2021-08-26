DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

