Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

