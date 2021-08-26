Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

