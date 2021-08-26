Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

