DMScript (DMST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,265.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 112.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $34,265.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 165.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

