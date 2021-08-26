Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Hamel Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 3.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 207.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded down $8.84 on Thursday, reaching $225.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

