Dollar General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

DG stock opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.97. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

